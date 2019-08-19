Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Headed for Mile High City

Nichushkin agreed to terms on a one-year, $850,000 contract with Colorado on Monday.

Nichushkin's return to the NHL was a bust last season, as he appeared in just 57 games and failed to find the back of the net. The winger will be hoping to secure more play time with the Avs, though he figures to find himself in a bottom-six role. A change of scenery could benefit the Russian and allow him to get back to being a 30-plus point producer.