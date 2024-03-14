Nichushkin scored a power-play goal, added three hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

A Nathan MacKinnon shot caromed off Nichushkin's visor and into the net 30 seconds into the extra session. This was Nichushkin's third straight game with a goal since he rejoined the Avalanche after a personal leave. The 29-year-old winger has 25 tallies, 47 points, 135 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-10 rating through 43 contests overall. He's scored 15 of his goals on the power play and should continue to feature on the Avalanche's top unit.