Nichushkin recorded a power-play assist, three shots on net, one blocked shot and one hit over 25:00 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Nichushkin, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar had a little game of pass along the wall before Makar struck for the game's first goal. In addition to the secondary assist, Nichushkin helped by providing the screen of Connor Ingram. It was the first assist on the power play for Nichushkin, who also has five tallies while up a skater. The Avalanche would like to see what the Russian forward can do over a full year with good health; he hasn't played more than 65 games in any of the last five seasons. Overall, Nichushkin has 10 goals, 21 points, 60 shots on goal, 25 hits, nine blocks and 12 PIM through 22 games.