Nichushkin (lower body) may be available against Columbus on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Nichushkin skated in a first-line role alongside Nathan MacKinnon at Thursday's practice session, in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit -- all signs which point to the winger being back in the lineup versus Columbus in Friday's Global Series. If Nichuskin does suit up, he should be considered a top-end fantasy value given the seven-game point streak he was riding before getting hurt.