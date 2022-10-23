Nichushkin scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Nichushkin nearly went coast-to-coast in the third period, dancing around two Vegas skaters before roofing a shot past Logan Thompson. That goal stood as the game-winner, Nichushkin's first such tally this season. He's scored six times, added five assists, fired 21 shots on net, doled out nine hits and gone plus-2 in six contests. On either the first or second line, the 27-year-old winger looks like a potentially elite fantasy option.