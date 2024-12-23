Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Nichushkin scored for the fourth game in a row, offering a quick response to tie the game just 11 seconds after Kaapo Kakko gave the Kraken a lead. The 29-year-old Nichushkin is up to 11 tallies, 16 points, 46 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating over 19 contests. The winger continues to thrive on the top line and should be rostered in virtually all fantasy formats given his spot in a strong offense.