Nichushkin logged an assist and one shot on net over 20:40 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.

After a clean faceoff win by Ryan Johansen, Nichushkin beat two Blues to the puck and, while falling down, managed to direct it to Devon Toews for the game-winning tally. The Russian forward is finishing out the month on a roll with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) over the last nine games. At 34 points through 34 games, Nichushkin is on pace to shatter his career-best 52 points set in the 2021-22 season.