Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Labeled day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichushkin (upper body) is day-to-day and might be an option for Tuesday's game in St. Louis, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Sunday.
Nichushkin sat out Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues due to his upper-body injury. Head coach Jared Bednar said after the game that the team will not take chances with any players who are dealing with an injury this time of year. If Nichushkin ends up playing in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nazem Kadri would probably revert to a third-line role, while Zakhar Bardakov would likely be a healthy scratch.
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