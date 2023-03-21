Nichushkin posted an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Nichushkin didn't do a lot Monday, but he set up the first of Denis Malgin's two goals in the game. Through 10 appearances in March, Nichushkin has four goals and nine assists. The 28-year-old winger is up to 14 tallies, 24 helpers, 112 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-14 rating through 40 outings overall.