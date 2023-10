Nichushkin had one shot, one hit and a two-minute minor penalty over 19:35 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 preseason loss to Dallas.

Nichushkin made his preseason debut Tuesday. He should see ample TOI as a top-six forward that plays all three zones. Nichushkin, if healthy, can give Colorado depth scoring it needs to take pressure off Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.