Nichushkin posted an assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Nichushkin helped out on an Andre Burakovsky goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. This was Nichushkin's third straight game with a point (two goals, two assists). The 27-year-old winger continues to thrive in a top-six role with 44 points, 150 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-20 rating through 55 appearances.