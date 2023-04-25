Coach Jared Bednar isn't sure if Nichushkin (personal) will return during Colorado's first-round series versus the Kraken, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

The Avalanche and Seattle are all tied up at two games apiece, so there will be at least two more contests in the series, but Nichushkin's status for the rest of the first round remains up in the air due to a personal matter. The 28-year-old forward picked up a goal through the first two games of the series before stepping away from the team.