Nichushkin addressed the media after Colorado's first day of training camp Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

This was the first time Nichushkin was available for the media, but the Russian forward did not say much about the incident in Seattle that prompted him to leave the team during last season's NHL playoffs. "It was family reasons," he said. "I know you guys want to find something there but there's nothing really interesting. I think we should close it. It's a new season right now. We have to focus on that." The session lasted about two minutes. Many of his teammates expressed support for Nichushkin, who is expected to be a top-six forward this season.