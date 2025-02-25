Nichushkin (lower body) could be an option against the Devils on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar wouldn't confirm Nichushkin's return to the lineup but it appears the winger is trending in the right direction. For now, Nichushkin remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can hit the ice. Once given the all-clear, Nichushkin should be in the mix for a spot in the Avs' top six.