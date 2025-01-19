Nichushkin (lower body) participated in Sunday's practice and is inching toward being ready to return to the lineup, according to Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.

Nichushkin was a full participant in Sunday's session but left the ice early, indicating he still has some work to do before getting clearance to play. He will likely miss his 10th straight game when Colorado hosts Minnesota on Monday. Nichushkin has 11 goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 18 hits across 21 appearances this season.