Nichushkin scored twice on seven shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Nichushkin's first-period tally was the game-winner, and he scored on the power play in the third. The pair of goals got the winger to 100 in his career, a milestone he achieved in his 485th game. He's collected four points over his last two outings and now has 12 goals, 25 points, 79 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-6 rating through 27 contests this season.