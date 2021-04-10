Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Friday was a defensive battle, but Nichushkin opened the scoring with his goal 17:12 into the second period. It was all the Avalanche needed for the win. The Russian winger is up to nine tallies, 18 points, 73 shots on net and 43 hits through 39 contests. He has mostly played in a third-line role this year.