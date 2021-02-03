Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Nichushkin scored at 7:09 of the second period, converting on a rebound after Joonas Donskoi got a shot off of a faceoff win. The 25-year-old Nichushkin has struggled with consistency thus far, posting just two goals and an assist through 11 contests. He's added 20 hits, 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating from a bottom-six role.