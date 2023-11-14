Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Nichushkin got a piece of a Cale Makar shot to net the Avalanche's last goal Monday. With three points over his last four contests, Nichushkin is starting to find a groove. He's up to three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 contests. His goal Monday was his first power-play contribution of the year after earning 16 of his 47 points with the man advantage last season.