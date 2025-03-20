Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nichushkin tied the game at 1-1 on a feed from Nathan MacKinnon early in the second period. This was Nichushkin's third game in a row with a goal, and he has earned four points, nine shots and six hits in that span. The 30-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, nine helpers, five power-play points, 82 shots, 32 hits and a plus-10 rating over 31 appearances in 2024-25.