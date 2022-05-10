Nichushkin scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

Nichushkin tallied in each of the two road games, with his goal Monday standing as the game-winner in the series-clinching victory. The 27-year-old winger has added an assist, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating in a top-line role. His mix of physicality and offense should continue to be appealing to fantasy managers.