Nichushkin took a maintenance day Monday then did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate before Colorado's shootout loss to Tampa Bay that night, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche insist Nichushkin is fine after missing 11 of 16 games due to ankle and upper-body injuries, but Rawal believes he's not operating at 100 percent. Rawal cites diminished burst and not skating at a level the forward showed early in the season. In total, Nichushkin has missed 28 of 52 contests, including a lower-body injury that cost him time from late October to early December.