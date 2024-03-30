Nichushkin (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Nichushkin will miss second straight contest. In 48 appearances this season, he has racked up 26 goals, 50 points, 147 shots on net and 64 hits. Brandon Duhaime is slated to play on the second line again in Saturday's matchup because of Nichushkin's absence.
