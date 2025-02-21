Nichushkin (lower body) will not travel with the Avalanche during their upcoming two-game road trip that starts Saturday in Nashville, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Although Nichushkin will miss the next two games, the Avalanche hope he's able to return to action Wednesday when New Jersey comes to town. Nichushkin missed the 19 games leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off break and has 11 goals and 17 points in 21 contests this season.