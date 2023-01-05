Nichushkin (ankle) didn't join the Avs for their two-game road trip, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports Thursday.

Nichushkin has already been sidelined for the last four contests due to his ankle problem and will now be on the shelf for at least two more. This is the winger's second extended injury stint after having previously lost 17 games from late October to early December. Once cleared to play, Nichuskin figures to take on a top-six role and will hope to end his eight-game goal drought.