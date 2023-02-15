Nichushkin posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

The helper ended a five-game point drought for Nichushkin, who also missed two contests with an upper-body injury in that span. The 27-year-old helped out on linemate Artturi Lehkonen's first-period marker. Nichushkin hasn't had many extended slumps this season, but staying healthy has been difficult for the winger. He's at eight goals, 11 helpers, 78 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-6 rating through 24 games.