Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Notches GWG shorthanded
Nichushkin scored a short-handed goal and had a team-leading five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Toronto.
Nichushkin created a turnover at his own blue line and beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen on a breakaway to put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 in the third period. It was Nichushkin's third goal in the last five games, quite a turnaround for a player who failed to score a goal in 57 games last season with Dallas, and who had gone his first 18 games this season without finding the net. Perhaps the 24-year-old can still recapture the form he displayed in his 14-goal, 34-point rookie season of 2013-14.
