Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Nichushkin has four goals and one assist during his four-game point streak. For the season, the winger has seven tallies, 11 points, 26 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances. Nichushkin has fit right in on the second line, and he should be on most fantasy rosters as long as he's scoring at such an impressive rate.