Nichushkin picked up an assist along with five shots on net and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Arizona.

Nichushkin has three assists in the last two games, as the Avalanche's third line remained the hottest thing in the NHL. That unit was on ice for three first-period goals, all scored by Joonas Donskoi in a span of 3:27. Nichushkin had a secondary helper on Donskoi's second, giving Big Val nine points (three goals, six assists) in the last 10 contests.