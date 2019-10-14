Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: One assist in 2019-20
Nichushkin has one assist and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Avalanche this season.
The fourth-liner hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2015-16 season. Granted, he went a couple years in between NHL appearances, but Nichushkin still hasn't scored in 77 games. He also doesn't record many hits or blocks, so Nichushkin is only worth considering in very, very deep leagues.
