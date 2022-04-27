Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Nichushkin opened the scoring 2:38 into the second period, and he also fed Artturi Lehkonen for a vital insurance tally in the third. The 27-year-old Nichushkin saw a seven-game point streak end Sunday in Winnipeg, but he remains a steady part of the Avalanche's top six. The winger has 25 goals, 52 points, 175 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-24 rating in 61 outings.