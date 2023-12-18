Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Nichushkin opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first period, and the Avalanche held a 3-0 lead by the intermission. The winger has three goals and three helpers over his last four games, bouncing back from a three-game pointless stretch earlier in the month. For the season, he's up to 13 tallies, 27 points (eight on the power play), 88 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-8 rating over 29 appearances. Nichushkin mostly plays in a top-line role, and that's where he's found the most success in 2023-24.