Nichushkin scored a goal during the 3-2 shootout victory over the host Rangers.

Nichushkin, who has at least one point in all seven appearances, connected on a first-period, power-play tally Tuesday, momentarily pausing the goalie duel between former teammates Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev. The 27-year-old right winger has connected in six of seven outings. With four multi-point efforts, he sits among the NHL's scoring leaders. Against the Avalanche, Nichushkin recorded five shots and three hits during 21:07 of ice time.