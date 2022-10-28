Nichushkin (lower body) won't play Friday against the Devils, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Nichushkin is day-to-day according to Colorado coach Jared Bednar. The 27-year-old winger had been off to a stellar start this season with seven goals and five assists through seven games after posting a career-high 52 points last year. Either Mikhail Maltsev or Kurtis MacDermid could slot into the lineup in Nichushkin absence while Martin Kaut moves up to the second line.