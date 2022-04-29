Nichushkin (rest) is unavailable Friday against the Wild, per the NHL's media site.
Nichushkin set new career highs with 25 goals, 52 points and a plus-21 rating through 62 games this season. The 27-year-old will sit for the final game of the regular season but he should be in the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs.
