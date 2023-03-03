Nichushkin missed practice Friday with an illness, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Nichushkin is questionable to accompany the Avalanche to Dallas for Saturday's tilt. The winger is currently on a six-game point streak, scoring three times and adding five assists. Overall, Nichushkin has 11 goals and 27 points in 31 games this season.
