Nichushkin (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

This is a fairly new injury for Nichushkin, who took a regular third-line shift and had an assist in Wednesday's 9-3 blowout win over the Coyotes. With Nichushkin out, Kiefer Sherwood is set to take on a bottom-six role for the Avalanche. Nichushkin would need a quick turnaround to be ready for Saturday's rematch with the Blues.