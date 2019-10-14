Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Owns an assist in 2019-20

Nichushkin has one assist and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Avalanche this season.

The fourth-liner hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2015-16 season. Granted, he went a couple years in between NHL appearances, but Nichushkin still hasn't scored in 77 games. For a fourth-liner, he also doesn't record many hits or blocks, so Nichushkin is only worth considering in very, very deep leagues.