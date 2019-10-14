Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Owns an assist in 2019-20
Nichushkin has one assist and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Avalanche this season.
The fourth-liner hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2015-16 season. Granted, he went a couple years in between NHL appearances, but Nichushkin still hasn't scored in 77 games. For a fourth-liner, he also doesn't record many hits or blocks, so Nichushkin is only worth considering in very, very deep leagues.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Subject of likely buyout•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Good to go for postseason•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Remains sidelined•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Illness to blame for scratch•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Shows physical side•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.