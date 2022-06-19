Nichushkin scored twice on five shots, added four PIM and doled out two hits in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.
Nichushkin redirected an Andre Burakovsky pass in at 2:54 of the first period for a power-play marker. In the second, Nichushkin struck again to stretch the Avalanche's lead to 4-0. The 27-year-old winger has exploded for five goals and an assist in his last four contests, and he's at eight tallies, 13 points, 58 shots, 41 hits and a plus-6 rating in 16 playoff outings overall.
