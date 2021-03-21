Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

On a day when Colorado's potent first line was clicking, its third line chipped in two goals. First, it was Tyson Jost pocketing his second of the season in the second period, then Nichushkin finished off the scoring with a third-period marker. Closing in from the left wing, the left-handed shot went forehand, backhand on Kaapo Kahkonen for his sixth goal of the season and first in six games. He has just 11 points in 29 games, but seven have come the last nine contests.