Nichushkin notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Nichushkin set up Cale Makar on the Avalanche's only goal in regulation. Through two contests, Nichushkin has worked on the second line, playing to mixed results. He has one assist, five shots on goal, three hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating so far. He's also on the second power-play unit, which may limit his chances to be a bigger contributor in the Avalanche's strong offense.