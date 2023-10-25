Nichushkin picked up two assists and four shots, helping the Avalanche to a 7-4 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Nichushkin picked up helpers on goals by Bowen Byram and Nathan MacKinnon. He also recorded four shots and a plus-1 rating on the evening. The Russian forward is currently on a five-game point streak with six points in that span. He should continue to play on the top line and second power-play unit moving forward.