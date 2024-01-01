Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Nichushkin helped out on Mikko Rantanen's first-period marker before scoring the game-winner himself in the third. While he moved down to the second line Sunday, Nichushkin was still able to be productive with his fifth multi-point effort of the month. The winger posted 15 points across 13 outings in December, and he's up to 17 tallies, 36 points (12 on the power play), 102 shots on net, 42 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 35 appearances.
