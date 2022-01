Nichushkin was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Nichushkin has averaged 18:27 of ice time -- 2:19 during the man advantage -- and recorded 17 points over 22 appearances this season. He recently missed four games in January while recovering from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old will miss Monday's contest against the Wild at a minimum. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in Nichushkin's absence.