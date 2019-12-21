Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Playing very well

Nichushkin has six goals and nine points with a plus-6 rating in the last 15 games.

The 24-year-old ended a 14-game pointless streak with an assist on Nov. 19, and since then, he's been very solid. He has six goals in the last 15 contests after zero in the first 16 games of the season. The very different 15-game stretches has balanced his shooting percentage out to 10.3 percent. Nichushkin has six goals and 10 points with a plus-9 rating in 31 contests this season.