Nichushkin provided an assist, six hits, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Nichushkin helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's second tally of the game at 6:03 of the third period. Even with Gabriel Landeskog (knee) back in action, Nichushkin maintained his place on the top line. That's good news for fantasy managers who want to utilize the winger in playoff pools -- the 27-year-old closed out the campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in his last 22 outings in Landeskog's absence.