Nichushkin had an assist, five shots on net and two hits over 27:21 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Nichushkin led a rush from the Colorado zone before finding Jack Johnson in the slot for the Avalanche's second goal. It was the third straight game on the scoresheet for Nichushkin, who had a pair of goals against Buffalo on Wednesday and two helpers against Calgary on Monday. The 28-year-old Russian is on the way to his most productive season with 26 points in 28 games.