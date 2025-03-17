Nichushkin scored a goal, registered an assist and tallied four shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Stars.

Both of Nichushkin's points came in the second period and were the only two goals scored by either team. He found the back of the net against his former squad over six minutes into the period before tallying a secondary assist on linemate Jonathan Drouin's goal. The 30-year-old Nichushkin is up to 17 goals, nine assists and 79 shots on net across 30 outings this season. Nichushkin has been a good option offensively for Colorado since his return from a lower-body injury as he's posted nine points in his last nine games. Between his role in Colorado's top six and heavy usage on the power play, Nichushkin is a strong late-season add in all fantasy formats. At his current pace, he should contend for the 35-40-point mark by the end of the regular season.