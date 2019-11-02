Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Posts two shots

Nichushkin had two shots on net and a hit while playing 8:37 in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Friday.

His average time on ice of just above 10 minutes limits his fantasy value. Not that he's earned more playing time, though, as Nichushkin only has one assist with no goals and a plus-2 rating in nine games this season. He doesn't excel in any one category, making it hard to justify finding a spot on the fantasy roster for Nichushkin.