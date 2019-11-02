Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Posts two shots
Nichushkin had two shots on net and a hit while playing 8:37 in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Friday.
His average time on ice of just above 10 minutes limits his fantasy value. Not that he's earned more playing time, though, as Nichushkin only has one assist with no goals and a plus-2 rating in nine games this season. He doesn't excel in any one category, making it hard to justify finding a spot on the fantasy roster for Nichushkin.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: One assist in 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Subject of likely buyout•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Good to go for postseason•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Remains sidelined•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.