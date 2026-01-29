Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Nichushkin's goal brought the Avalanche within one early in the third period, but they couldn't tie the game. The 30-year-old winger hadn't scored in January prior to Wednesday, picking up just two assists and 16 shots on net over 10 outings. He's now at 12 goals, 29 points, 102 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-3 rating over 42 contests.